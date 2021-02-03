Village Voice: Speeding traffic is concern in Greenfield

Dear Editor,

On two occasions my husband I narrowly missed being mown down by vehicles speeding from Mossley towards Greenfield.

Despite Manchester Road being completely clear when we stepped off the kerb, by the time we were halfway we had to stop as the vehicles were going too fast to stop or slow down sufficiently to avoid us.

This is a popular crossing point for walkers – at the junction with Shadows Lane – and I think the 40mph sign on the Saddleworth boundary should go.

Speeding traffic is the cause of many, many accidents at the junction with Well-i-Hole a few yards further on.

Vivien McDougall

