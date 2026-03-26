Lydgate gears up for its first community duck race

Residents are being invited to take part in a fun-filled day as Lydgate prepares to host its very first duck race.

The event will take place at the Parish Hall in Lydgate on Saturday, April 18, with organisers promising an afternoon of family-friendly entertainment.

Starting at 1pm, with the first race at 1.30pm, the event will see a flotilla of rubber ducks racing for victory in what is set to be a light-hearted community spectacle.

Entry is priced at £3, with drinks, snacks and a raffle also available on the day.

Tickets can be purchased on the door or by contacting organisers via email.

The non-profit event is being organised in association with the Lydgate Community Association and Love Lydgate, with all funds raised going back into the Parish Hall to support renovations and future community activities.

Organisers are encouraging residents of all ages to come along, support the event and enjoy what promises to be a quacking good afternoon.