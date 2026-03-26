Nightbird Project brings art-based therapeutic sessions to Dr Kershaw’s

A FREE art-based therapeutic group will allow people with serious and life-limiting illnesses to share their stories and create new memories.

The Nightbird Project, run annually at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, launches this year with an open day on Saturday, April 11 to give people an opportunity to get a feel for the project and ask any questions.

That will be followed by fortnightly sessions starting on Saturday, April 25 at the Royton-based hospice’s wellbeing centre, supported by community artist Jenny Gaskell.

Lisa Hoctor, senior counsellor at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, said: “It will be a relaxed, friendly environment where you can meet the team and find out more.

“After amazing feedback from previous groups, we are really looking forward to meeting our new cohort.

“We are particularly hoping to welcome people from different backgrounds and ethnicities; all ages and diagnoses are invited.”

Previous sessions have explored natural materials, poetry, painting and origami. Participants have described the project as “calming”, “heartwarming” and “uplifting”, with one person adding: “It was an amazing experience that gave me a safe outlet to talk freely about my feelings.”

The Nightbird Project was inspired by Rebecca Taylor, who discovered a love for the creative arts while receiving care from Dr Kershaw’s before her death in September 2021.

Rebecca’s husband, Matt, is a director at the landscape architecture firm Urban Green, which is leading the construction of the hospice’s new gardens and wellbeing centre.

The building, which is set to open later this year, will provide a therapeutic space and enable more nature-based and mindfulness activities.

Referrals for The Nightbird Project are currently being accepted. If you are living with a life-limiting illness and would benefit from group support, enquire about a place by contacting Lisa Hoctor on drkh.wellbeing@nhs.net or 0161 624 2727.

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas. Find out more on their website: https://www.drkh.org.uk