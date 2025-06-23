Maggie’s Oldham Eid celebration sees thousands of pounds raised

SADDLEWORTH’S latest OBE added his name to a special Eid celebration that helped raise more than £5,000 for cancer support charity Maggie’s.

And Frank Rothwell helped the event highlight the services available to communities across Oldham.

Hundreds of people attended the fundraising event, organised by charity board member Muzahid Khan DL and Kashif Ashraf, Oldham President of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, June 11.

Mr Rothwell OBE, owner of Oldham Athletic, brought the Vanarama National League Play-Off trophy won at Wembley for photos, while the Mayor of Oldham, Councillor Eddie Moores, also attended.

The celebrations took place at the Grand Venue, on Featherstall Road North, to coincide with Eid al-Adha.

And a total of £5,787.50 was raised on the night. All money raised will help Maggie’s to support people living with cancer, as well as their family and friends, at the centre based in the grounds of The Royal Oldham Hospital.

Mr Khan, who launched the event last year, was inspired to organise an Eid celebration to engage the Muslim community and raise awareness on how people can access Maggie’s.

He was also supported by Maggie’s after his mother was diagnosed with cancer and said: “Maggie’s is a charity very close to my heart because many people in all our communities have experienced cancer.

“It is really important we get the message out that Maggie’s is open to all people, especially tonight when we are raising awareness of Maggie’s and what it offers and doing a little bit of fundraising too.

“My mum was recently diagnosed with a form of cancer.

“On the day of her operation I decided to sit in Maggie’s, because Maggie’s is not just for people with cancer – it is also for loved ones and it is a space where you can go and be calm and meet lovely people.

“I personally have experienced the importance of Maggie’s and I hope that many people from all different communities will listen to my message, whether South Asian, African or communities of faith or non-faith – please come and visit Maggie’s Oldham.”

Steph Zulaykha Eckhardt also spoke to guests about her own experiences of using Maggie’s, which opened just as she was about to begin breast cancer treatment, as well as her love for the Oldham community.

She said: “I am in an incredibly lucky position, I’m just about to come up to my eighth year since having a cancer diagnosis.

“A cancer diagnosis never goes away, it is always in the back of someone’s mind, and it is the whole family that goes through this.

“Maggie’s is a way to open those doors to support people, and they do it all from fundraising and from the amazing people of Oldham who built the centre in the first place.

“I can’t stress how much we need Maggie’s in Oldham, it’s a fabulous place with fabulous people – I am personally so grateful. I request if you can’t donate yourself, please tell people about Maggie’s and get them through the door.”

Trish Morgan, centre head at Maggie’s in Oldham, said: “We are so grateful to Muzahid and Kashif for organising another successful Eid event.

“It is wonderful to see diverse communities come together to raise vital funds for Maggie’s, while also raising awareness of our programme of support.

“The majority of our funding comes from voluntary donations and the amount raised will help Maggie’s continue to offer expert cancer care and support to our local community.

“Maggie’s is everyone’s home of cancer care – our expert support is given in an inclusive and non-judgemental environment, and we’re here for families and friends too.”

Maggie’s, Oldham has access to interpreters and opportunities for visitors to choose a quiet space for reflection and prayer.

The neighbouring Maggie’s centre in Manchester runs monthly cancer support groups for the Muslim community.

A group for brothers takes place on the first Thursday of the month from 3-4:30pm, while the sisters group meets on the last Thursday of the month, also from 3-4:30pm.

There are plans in place to launch similar groups for diverse communities at Maggie’s, Oldham.

Since Maggie’s opened its first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer, as well as family and friends, take back control.

Maggie’s professional staff include psychologists, cancer support specialists and benefits advisors.

For more information please contact: alexandra.rucki@maggiescentres.org.