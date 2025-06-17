University project turns into unique fashion brand for Grasscroft gradutate

A UNIVERSITY project has turned into a unique sustainable fashion brand and business for an ambitious Grasscroft graduate.

Emma Peacock created ‘Daez’ for her final project of her Fashion Business and Promotion degree and realised she wanted to pursue it as a career.

So now she has officially launched the independent brand with a bold mission: to challenge wasteful fashion habits with trend-forward, multifunctional clothing designed to be worn in multiple ways.

From blazers that transform into cropped jackets and skirts to leggings that transform into flares, Daez empowers wearers to get creative and get more from every outfit.

Emma explained: “Daez didn’t start like most brands. I created it for my final university project, at a time when I didn’t even know what I wanted to do with my life.

“But through that process, I found my calling. I realised I didn’t just want to work in fashion – I wanted to build something meaningful.”

Obsessed with versatility and inspired by a growing awareness of fashion’s environmental toll, Emma built a brand that fuses creativity with consciousness.

Each piece from Daez is designed to be styled in multiple ways, challenging the ‘wear it once’ mentality and promoting long-lasting wardrobes.

Emma added: “I learned how damaging the industry could be so I knew if I was going to do this, I had to do it differently.

“Daez is all about clothing that adapts to you. Not just how you look, but how you live. Daez pieces are designed for real life – built to transition seamlessly from day to night with modular features that adapt to any activity.

“The brand places a strong emphasis on fabric innovation, using certified sustainable materials that are anti-wrinkle, anti-odour, and made to last.

“While sustainability is often associated with compromise, Daez proves otherwise: its fabrics are durable, high-performance, and planet-friendly – challenging the idea that eco-conscious fashion can’t look or feel premium.”

Daez uses eco-conscious materials, local production, and works with small local business with the same ethos.

The brand encourages slow, thoughtful consumption without sacrificing style and each garment is made to be worn in several ways – zipping, tying, or buttons – to create fresh looks for every activity.

The first ultimate collection, now live on Instagram and online, combines clean silhouettes with statement details, offering modern, wearable pieces that transform with you.

Find out more on Instagram at @dayswithdaez or their website www.daez.co.uk