Maggie’s unveils new Pearson partnership to support families

A NEW scheme has been unveiled at Maggie’s Oldham cancer centre so visitors can get an hour of free advice on future planning.

The aim is to give assurance and help on all aspects of planning a financial future to cancer patients.

Visitors will be able to make an appointment for the hour-long session with a qualified legal adviser from Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers.

As The Independent went to press, the national lockdown came into force but appointments can still be organised remotely.

“It’s a way of getting peace of mind and control over one aspect of their lives,” said Trish Morgan, Maggie’s Oldham Centre Head.

“We’re hugely grateful to the team at Pearson for so generously offering their time and expertise to support our visitors in this way.

“We know it will be so appreciated and make the biggest difference to the people that walk through our doors each day.”

The sessions will enhance the already successful wills and benefits clinics run at the centre by Pearson, who nominated Maggie’s as their charity for 2020.

“Our aim is to provide a holistic service for visitors to Maggie’s and their loved ones,” said solicitor Joanne Jones, head of Private Client care at Pearson.

“It’s a real wraparound plan to help people relax and know that whatever happens they and their families are taken care of. It’s about making sure you futureproof your loved ones.

“It’s about more than making a will – it’s about inheritance planning, estate planning, trusts, lasting powers of attorney, care home discussions and much more. We will be there to listen and advise.”

Zoe Johnson, who works with Joanne, has personal experience of the effects cancer can have on a family and was keen to help so will also be running some sessions.

“Maggie’s is an inspirational place and it’s an honour to be involved,” she said.

“We have been unable to really get stuck in and physically help our charity of the year due to coronavirus. However as more people are now visiting, we felt the time was right to give some much-needed advice.

“Cancer can have a devastating effect on families and I really want to be able to sit down with people and reassure them that a few simple planning options might be available that make all the difference.”

Anyone visiting Maggie’s Oldham can make an appointment. For more information, or to make an appointment, call the centre 0161 989 0550 or email oldham@maggiescentres.org

Built in the grounds of the Royal Oldham Hospital, Maggie’s Oldham is a warm and welcoming place, with qualified professionals to offer an evidence-based core programme of support that has been shown to improve physical and emotional wellbeing.

To find out more, visit the centre at Sir Norman Stoller Building, The Royal Oldham Hospital, Rochdale Road, 0L1 2JH or get in touch on 0161 989 0550 on online: www.maggies.org/oldham

