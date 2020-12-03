Dovestone WI keep collecting for foodbanks after passing £10,000 target

THEY may have topped £10,000 worth of food donations but determined members of Dovestone WI are still continuing to help local foodbanks.

The group’s ‘Fabric into Food’ initiative was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic, seeing members handmake face coverings which are available in local shops and outlets for a small donation.

All the money was used to buy food which was donated to local foodbanks and groups to be distributed to those in need across the borough.

Some of the food donations from Dovestone WI’s ‘Fabric into Food’ initiative

Now, after smashing their £10,000 target, the women are continuing to make the reusable face coverings, adding some Christmas designs to the collection.

The face coverings are available for both adults and children for a minimum £2 donation at Little Owl Farm Shop in Delph, Delph Chippy, Saddleworth Craft & Co in Delph, Saddleworth Country Store in Diggle, Diggle Lock Café, Diggle Chippy, Station Brew in Greenfield, Well-I-Hole Farm Shop in Greenfield, Uppermill: Reclamation Room in Uppermill, Gift for all Seasons in Upperimll, Weaver & Wilde Café in Uppermill, and Brew on the Brow in Mossley.

Jess Moreland, Dovestone WI President, said: “We’ve had an outstanding amount of support, resulting in over £10,000 worth of food being bought for foodbanks. We are both humbled and grateful.”

The group has also launched a ‘Give a Gift’ initiative to collect presents and gifts, which will be donated via local foodbanks to ensure families in need receive something this Christmas.

They aim to collect as many gifts as possible for all ages, donated by the kind community. Gifts must be new, unopened and unused – not bric-a-brac or second hand items.

Donations are accepted until December 11 at the Civic Hall, Uppermill in the reception area, open Monday to Friday 10am-2pm and Saturday 8am-12noon.

They also have a collection service – just contact Dovestone WI through their Facebook page and they will collect gift donations from you.

Please do not wrap gifts as they will be sorted, wrapped and labelled by Dovestone WI members ready to be sent to local foodbanks.

To help support local businesses, Dovestone WI is running an Advent Calendar style event on its Facebook page until mid-December showcasing a local trader each day.

The aim is to support local traders and artisans as well as give shoppers the opportunity to buy beautiful, unusual and bespoke individual gifts for Christmas.

Dovestone WI’s monthly members’ Zoom meetings take place on the third Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm. Visit their website www.dovestonewi.com and Facebook page for planned speakers and activities.

They would like to thank the community for their kindness and generosity in so many ways at the end of a very difficult year and wish all a well deserved Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

