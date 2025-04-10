Mahdlo and Oldham College team up for T Level opportunities

MAHDLO Youth Zone is partnering with Oldham College to offer T Level Business Foundation students an invaluable real-world learning opportunity as part of their studies.

This collaboration will see students working closely with Mahdlo, based on Egerton Street, on a creative brief designed to help achieve specific business objectives.

Students were invited into Mahdlo where CEO Lucy Lees delivered a speech to the learners, highlighting the important work the youth zone does and how their innovative ideas can help to shape the future of Oldham.

As part of this initiative, students will engage in hands-on experience by developing ideas and marketing strategies in response to the brief set by Mahdlo, which recently celebrated its 13th birthday.

The findings and proposals will then be presented back to Oldham College, with the potential for some of the most innovative student ideas to be presented to Mahdlo too.

This partnership underscores Mahdlo’s commitment to supporting young people through its own youth provision and also by providing educational and professional development opportunities.

By working on a real-life case study, students will gain valuable skills in problem-solving, creativity and strategic thinking, helping to prepare them for future careers in their chosen industries.

Lucy commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Oldham College for this exciting opportunity.

“It’s an incredible chance for students to apply their learning in a real-world context while also contributing to the work we do at Mahdlo. We can’t wait to see the creative and innovative ideas they come up with.”

Mike Jackson-Leafield, Programme Leader Business & Enterprise at Oldham College, said: “When it came to thinking of who to partner with to deliver our T Level course, Mahdlo was a no-brainer.

“Their commitment to supporting the young people of Oldham falls perfectly in line with our own vision and hopes for our students. This is a really exciting opportunity and we can’t wait to see the incredible ideas that will be created from this opportunity.”

This initiative is part of Oldham College’s commitment to providing its students with practical experiences that bridge the gap between education and employment.

T Levels, a qualification designed to combine classroom learning with industry placements, provide students with essential skills and knowledge to thrive in the workplace.

For more information about Mahdlo Youth Zone and how you can support their mission, visit: https://www.mahdloyz.org/support-us/

