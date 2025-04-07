Personal touch can bring more from Saddleworth’s investment and wealth advice

Advertisement feature

PEOPLE in Saddleworth will have access to more expert investment advice on the doorstep.

And Jade Jackson is leading the team at Becketts Wealth Management in the way she feels works best – with a more personal touch.

With more than 10 years’ experience in financial services, having worked in both investment management and financial planning firms, no-one can question her qualifications.

For Jade holds fellowship status of the Personal Finance Society, the highest level a financial planner can achieve.

Out of 26,000 advisers in the UK, only 3,042 individuals hold this level of qualification – with only 260 of those in Jade’s age bracket, and just 57 of those are female.

Jade said: “Financial planning can often be akin to a jigsaw puzzle. You may know what the individual pieces look like, but it’s hard to see the full picture.

“In order to assist my clients, I take time to get to know them and build a bespoke financial plan tailored to their ambitions and provide clear, straightforward advice.

“My goal is to help clients achieve clarity and control over their finances, offering a road map aligned with their aspirations, no matter how complex they are.”

Former Hulme Grammar School pupil Jade, who graduated from Leeds University, knows a thing or two about the trade as her mum, Shelagh, was one of the first female Chartered Financial Planners in the UK.

Four years of hard work including 18 exams and hundreds of hours studying paid off as she entered the industry.

And she is no stranger to looking after the wealth of local families in Saddleworth and the surrounding areas after working at Landmark Financial Planning.

However, that firm’s buyout by a national consolidator meant she wanted to return to an environment that offers a more personalised approach to financial planning and puts clients’ interests first.

Enter Becketts Wealth Management, where she leads the team in the Saddleworth office offering services in pension planning, investment planning, inheritance tax planning, protection for you and your family or business and tax efficient business exit strategies.

*FOR A free introductory meeting, you can contact Jade by phoning 01457 600748 or by emailing jade@beckettsfs.co.uk.

