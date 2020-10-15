Mahdlo encourages young people to speak out during National Hate Crime Awareness Week

MAHDLO Youth Zone is encouraging all young people who have experienced hate crime to come forward and report it, particularly during National Hate Crime Awareness Week on October 10-17.

The annual week is organised by the anti-hate crime charity 17-24-30 National HCAW, which was initially founded as a Facebook group in March 2009 to mark the 10th anniversary of the London Nail Bomb attacks on Brixton, Brick Lane and Soho.

Hate crime is an act of violence, hostility, physical or verbal abuse that is motivated by prejudice on the basis of race, religion, sexual orientation or other grounds.

Mahdlo is one of Oldham’s year-round hate crime reporting centres so the team is on hand to listen and support young people through the reporting process.

Over the past five years, the team has worked with young people to develop various projects to address issues surrounding hate crime.

Working in partnership with Oldham Council, the young Hate Crime Ambassadors group has visited local schools, community centres and the Houses of Parliament to raise awareness, share their own experiences, and encourage others to come forward to report all instances of hate.

Sue Palfrey, District Zone Manager, said: “Over the last few months the district team has continued to deliver youth work activities across the borough.

“Comments made to the team have had a more negative undertone, with people looking for someone, a community or a culture to ‘blame’ for the local restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The team have been proactive in changing the narrative, providing information, facts and reassurance to reduce the possibility of comments or questions escalating in to hate crimes.”

Young people can call the team on 0161 624 0111, email youthworkeronline@mahdloyz.org or call into the Egerton Street centre for support.

Mahdlo is a state-of-the-art youth zone for eight to 19-year-olds (up to 25 for young people with a disability). Open seven days a week, 52 weeks of the year, it offers an exciting range of activities and opportunities. Find out more online: www.mahdloyz.org

