Lily braves the shave to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD Lily Gethings is braving the shave to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Year 12 Oldham Sixth Form College student made the bold choice after witnessing the huge impact Covid-19 has had on the charity, having to close its shops and postpone fundraising events.

Macmillan provides exceptional emotional, physical and financial support to people diagnosed with cancer with a tailored approach to each individual, providing the advice, tools and inspiration they need at every step along their treatment journey.

Lily was inspired by the charity and the work they do and was keen to raise funds in honour of family members who have been impacted and are currently being affected by cancer.

She explained: “Most people my age who get diagnosed with cancer don’t want to lose their hair but may not have a choice so I decided to shave mine off and raise money in the process.”

Lily admits that although she had thought about donating her hair for charity in the past, the decision to join Macmillan’s Brave The Shave campaign was an impulsive one.

Although she is a little nervous, she’s proud to be doing something practical to raise funds for a charity close to her heart.

She added: “When I told my friends and family about shaving my hair off, they were supportive and wanted to try and help raise as much as possible.”

Lily’s initial fundraising goal was £300 but in just a few weeks she’s already surpassed that amount thanks to the help of friends, family and Oldham Sixth Form College.

OSFC is very proud to champion the brave fundraising choice Lily has made and wishes her luck for October 23, when she will be having her hair shaved off.

You can support Lily by donating to her page: https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/lily-gethings

