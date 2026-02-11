Mahdlo fights financial cuts as 15th anniversary approaches

MAHDLO Youth Zone is calling for long-term investment in young people as it approaches its 15th year despite financial pressures.

The centre, which supports young people and families across Oldham, celebrates the landmark anniversary in March 2027 – a significant achievement as nationally around 50 per cent of charities do not survive beyond five years.

Mahdlo operates with a £1.8 million annual delivery model, working in partnership with Oldham Council, local businesses, national organisations, trusts, foundations, and the local community.

However, despite increasing demand and rising costs, Mahdlo is now facing further financial pressure following proposals by Oldham Council to reduce its annual contribution by a £100,000.

Since opening in 2012, Mahdlo has engaged more than 40,000 young people through high-quality youth work, health and wellbeing services, employability programmes, and safe, aspirational spaces providing incredible opportunities and support including.

Mahdlo’s work reaches far beyond its purpose-built facility in Oldham town centre, delivering provision in schools, community venues, streets, and parks.

When Mahdlo opened, Oldham Council contributed around 40 per cent of its annual operating costs. Over time, this has reduced to approximately 16 per cent.

Now, the proposed cut would see that contribution fall even further to only 11 per cent of Mahdlo’s budget, despite Mahdlo continuing to deliver at scale and expand its reach across the borough.

Mahdlo’s Chief Executive, Lucy Lees, recently addressed MPs at Westminster, calling for long-term sustainable investment in youth provision and highlighting the importance of stable, preventative services delivered by high-performing organisations like Mahdlo Youth Zone rooted in local communities.

She said: “As we move towards our 15th year, we’re incredibly proud of what Mahdlo has achieved.

“More than half of charities never make it past their first five years, so reaching this milestone is a clear reflection of strong governance, clear purpose, and the trust we’ve built with young people, families, and partners that we are stable and here for the long haul.”

Mahdlo continues to work constructively with Oldham Council, whose support remains important in helping to attract wider investment and maintain confidence among funders.

Lucy added: “Councils are under huge pressure but long-term, trusted organisations like Mahdlo provide stability and consistency that cannot easily be replaced.

“Sustainable funding is essential if we are to continue delivering the level of support that young people in Oldham rely on, particularly when over 40 per cent are living in poverty.

“By offering life-changing opportunities in safe places, wraparound support by trusted adults, and free hot meals to every attendee, Mahdlo helps young people thrive despite these challenges.

“Our mission hasn’t changed. Mahdlo is here for the long term.

“We have the systems, the experience, and the relationships to keep making a difference, but we need funding decisions that reflect the real value of what we deliver to Oldham’s young people every day.”

Find out more about Mahdlo on their website: https://www.mahdloyz.org