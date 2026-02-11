New organiser needed for ‘Smarties’ playgroup in Denshaw

HIGHLY POPULAR playgroup ‘Smarties’ in Denshaw is looking for a new organiser.

The group meets every Monday morning at Denshaw Village Hall and has provided fun and friendship for little ones and their parents/carers for many years.

Current leader Denise Farrow, who takes her granddaughter to ‘Smarties’, is reluctantly giving up the role at Easter because of other time pressures.

She said: “It’s a lovely group and I have really enjoyed being involved. We get about 25 babies and pre-school children each week along with mums, dads, grandparents or carers.

“People come from all over Saddleworth, as well as Moorside. I go there from top Mossley.

“The Village Hall has excellent facilities, including a kitchen, a car park and a really big space for all sorts of activities.

“My granddaughter is starting school soon and I no longer have the time to devote to it, but it’s a great job for a volunteer or group of volunteers. Somebody could even make a little business out of running it.”

Sue O’Driscoll, Chair of Denshaw Village Association which runs the Hall added: “It would be such a shame if a new organiser can’t be found as over the years so many little ones have had such fun and learned to socialise at ‘Smarties’ and their carers have made new friends.”

Are you interested in running this great playgroup? You don’t have to live in Denshaw to apply. Anybody interested in finding out more can contact Sue on 07765 436347.