Mahdlo hopes to spread Christmas spirit by fundraising to help Oldhamers

OLDHAM youth zone Mahdlo has launched its Christmas fundraising campaign by penning a letter to Santa.

The group, based Egerton Street in the town, hopes to raise £20 and is asking businesses and the community to make small donations by sponsoring a bauble on its tree.

It knows the current cost of living crisis is making it harder for people to give to its cause – which covers the work is carries out, which helps people in Saddleworth.

But it hopes its festive wishes are answered.

Mahdlo’s letter to Sants reads: “Dear Father Christmas,

“With the increased costs of living, this winter is going to be challenging for everyone. But for many of Oldham’s young people and their families, the impact will be felt deeper than ever before.

“At Mahdlo we are supporting them by:

“FREE and subsidised hot meals for every young person, every session, seven days a week.

Being open every Sunday for anyone aged 0 to 19 (or 25 if they have an additional need or disability), and their families to come, have a warm meal together and enjoy a wide range of activities.

“Increasing the availability of our clothes and school uniform bank, because we know clothes are expensive and young people grow quickly.

“We’re trying to raise £20,000 to support families this winter and asking local businesses and the community to make small donations to sponsor a bauble that will hang proudly on our Christmas tree.

“£25 could pay for five memberships for young people, giving them the chance to come to Mahdlo, make friends and have a hot meal together.

“£50 could provide 50 selection boxes for our free Santa’s Grotto, ensuring every young person who visits leaves with a gift.

“£100 could open the door to somewhere warm and fun for families with children younger than 8 every Sunday.

“£150 is how much we’d need to fund our daily utilities, so we can provide a warm space for families who need it

“We really hope you can help us this year.

“Team Mahdlo.”

Claire Crossfield, fundraising manager at Mahdlo, told the Saddleworth Independent: “We want to make this Christmas and beyond a little easier for families.

“The baubles sponsored by businesses and the community will enable us to do this. Every donation gets mentioned across our social media and on the interactive map on our website.

“For donations of £50 or more, we’ll be posting your decorated bauble out to you in the new year too, so you’ll have a great memento to show for your support!”

To donate to the campaign visit www.mahdloya.org/whats-on/mahdlo-is-family, email fundraising@mahdloyz.org or call 0161 624 0111.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

