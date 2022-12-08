Saddleworth’s MP hits out at GP appointment waiting times

DEBBIE Abrahams has criticised the Government after it emerged more than 3,100 people in her Oldham East and Saddleworth constituency are waiting more than a month to see their GP.

More than at any time since when records began in 2017, 3,126, face a delay of 28 days or more to see a doctor.

Add the people who had to wait more than two weeks and the total becomes 6,792.

That is too much for the Labour politician, who lambasted health secretary Steve Barclay, saying: “As someone who worked in the NHS during the last period of Labour government, I was proud of being able to ensure that my constituents would have an appointment with a GP within 24 hours.

“I was proud of the fact that someone who needed elective care would receive it within 18 weeks.

“I was proud of the fact that the treatment of someone diagnosed with cancer would start within 60 days. That is not what is happening on the secretary of state’s watch.”

Ms Abrahams went on to ask Mr Barclay about his party’s record in terms of the health service being provided for her constituents.

She added: “Can the minister tell me why my constituency has fewer GPs than it had in 2015, along with an increase in demand?

“How is this delivering the quality care that I know we had on my watch, and that of the last Labour Government.”

Ms Abrahams’ comments came as MPs were debating ahead of a vote on a Labour Party motion to abolish the non-dom tax status, which allows some wealthy people who live in Britain to pay their taxes overseas, to pay for training a new generation of NHS staff.

They say it would pay for double the number of medical school places, training 15,000 new doctors a year, training of 10,000 additional nurses and midwives every year, double the number of district nurses qualifying each year and the training of 5,000 new health visitors.

Labour says it would also see patients guaranteed a face-to-face appointment with a GP if they want one and they to bring back the family doctor.

Wes Streeting MP, Shadow Health Secretary, said: “Patients in Oldham East and Saddleworth are finding it impossible to see a GP when they need to.

“Among those thousands waiting more than a month, or not getting an appointment at all, there will be conditions going undiagnosed until it is too late.

“12 years of Conservative failure to train the staff our NHS needs has left it with thousands fewer GPs, and patients are paying the price. Meanwhile the Conservatives are protecting the non-dom tax status, allowing people who live in Britain to pay their taxes overseas.

“We need doctors and nurses, not non-doms.

“Labour will train a new generation of doctors and nurses, paid for by abolishing non-doms. Patients need doctors’ appointments more than the wealthiest need a tax break.

“Patients should be able to see the doctor they want, in the manner they choose, when they need to. Labour will put patients first and get them seen on time again.”

