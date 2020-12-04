Mahdlo spreads Christmas joy to youth people and their families

By Jacklin Kwan

MAHDLO Youth Zone is reaching out to young people and their families over December to spread some festive cheer in this turbulent year.

The team is packing and distributing 300 hampers to vulnerable families to help ease some of the stresses that Christms can bring.

The Christmas hampers came as a result of Mahdlo’s efforts during October half-term when they distributed 1,300 lunch bags to 60 households that were isolated or could not making it to the charity’s drop-off points.

Claire Crossfield, Development Manager at Mahdlo, said: “During the week it quickly became evident how tough it is for young people and their families at the moment, the worries they were having not only for that school holiday but for Christmas and beyond.”

Many families have found themselves struggling financially during the pandemic, some having lost jobs, unable to book food delivery slots or even suffering from Covid themselves.

Mahdlo worked with various partners such as Positive Steps, REEL CIC, Full Circle as well as local schools to identify the most disadvantaged households.

They will receive a Christmas hamper filled with pantry items, hygiene products, Christmas snacks and children’s toys and games.

The hampers will also contain a resource book, which includes budget recipes and the details of available support agencies and services in Oldham.

Hamper items can be donated at Saddleworth Rangers on Shaw Hall Bank Road in Greenfield on two collection days: Saturday, December 5 and Saturday, December 12 between 10am and 1pm.

Items that can be donated include:

Christmas items (mince pies, selection boxes, chocolate biscuits)

Food cupboard items (UHT milk, pasta, rice, tinned veg, fish, fruit or puddings)

Hygiene items (toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, shower gel, feminine sanitary products).

Readers can also sponsor a hamper for £25 by visiting Mahdlo’s Virgin Money Giving page: https://tinyurl.com/y5obndmm

Mahdlo is also organising a Santa tour, which will make stops across Oldham so young people can say hello and collect activity packs.

Santa will be landing in Saddleworth on December 18, with pitstops at the Lees Library, Grotton, Co-Op, and Uppermill Square.

To find out more about the Christmas hampers or check the schedule of the Santa tour, visit Mahdlo’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mahdlo

Mahdlo Youth Zone, on Egerton Street in Oldham, offers an exciting range of activities and opportunities for 8-19 year olds (up to 25 for young people with a disability). Find out more on their website: http://www.mahdloyz.org

