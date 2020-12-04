Oldham cancer charity to raise funds with Christmas Carol Concert

By Jasmine Jackson

THERE will be a fantastic line-up of celebrity speakers, exclusive performances, music and laughter as Maggie’s Oldham cancer charity streams a star-studded virtual Christmas concert.

Journalist, newsreader and TV presenter Fiona Bruce will host the free virtual Carol’s in the Kitchen event, live from the kitchens of Maggie’s centres in London to yours on Sunday, December 13 at 6pm.

The concert will provide the opportunity for people to donate to Maggie’s Oldham and support people living with cancer this Christmas.

There will be well-known carol songs for the ultimate family sing along, musical performances from Lulu, internationally renowned baritone Roderick Williams OBE, Ellie Laugharne, and The London Oriana Choir.

Viewers can also enjoy festive readings from Keeley Hawes, James Norton, Sue Perkins, Stanley Tucci and Dominic West.

Composer Eric Whitacre will premiere The Sacred Veil, a choral arrangement written for Maggie’s, with close friend and long-term collaborator Charles Anthony Silvestri, who lost his wife to ovarian cancer 14 years ago.

There will also be an opportunity for fans to ask Mr Whitacre any questions during a live Q&A online at 5.15pm, just before the concert begins.

Trish Morgan, Centre Head at Maggie’s Oldham, said: “Our Christmas carol concert this year might not give us the chance to connect in the way we hoped, but the virtual concert will give us – and all the people we support – a much-needed chance to gather with our immediate family and enjoy a moment of festive cheer.

“We rely almost entirely on voluntary donations to allow us to keep on developing our unique programme of free support for all those living with cancer in the area.”

Dame Laura Lee, Maggie’s Chief Executive, commented: “I think we can all agree that we need something to look forward to and a chance to come together as a family this Christmas.

“It’s been an incredibly tough year for people with cancer, as well as their family, and we know the need for psychological support has never been greater.”

All proceeds from the carol concert will support families dealing with cancer, with any amount making a difference.

Coronavirus has had a huge impact on people with cancer. Screenings have been missed, treatments altered and surgeries postponed.

Donating £15 can help relieve money worries, £50 can support chilren coming to terms with a parent having cancer, and £100 could give three people the chance to work through difficult feelings with a psychologist on the phone.

Stephanie McAlpine, Maggie’s Carol Concert Committee Chair, commented: “We are so very grateful to our loyal sponsors, Clipfine, Hare, Sir Robert McAlpine, and Ruddy’s for their ongoing support.

“With their generous backing, we have been able to adapt to the Covid restrictions in producing a programme to be streamed, so our celebrity filled carol concert can be shared with everyone.”

To register online for free and receive your confirmation link visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/carols-in-the-kitchen-tickets-118281480091.

More details, including the concert link will be shared on Maggie’s Facebook page in December.

You can also share photos of your festive evening on social media using the hashtag #carolsinthekitchen.

You can donate to Maggie’s Oldham this Christmas at any time on Maggie’s website.

