Major winner Terry no longer the nearly man

TERRY Walsh survived a late wobble to lift the Committee Cup, the first major of the season at Saddleworth Golf Club.

And it was a first-ever victory in a major for Terry, 68, in the 17 years he has been playing the game.

“I have had a few seconds in majors, but never won one, so it was a great feeling to finally get over the line,” he explained.

Terry had nett rounds of 68 and 70 for a two-round total of 138, one clear of runner-up Nigel Hughes (67 and 72 for 139), Third was Adam Slack (72 and 68 for 140).

He described having played steady golf over the two rounds, the late lapse apart.

Terry explained: “I thought I had blown my chances after dropping six shots in the last four holes.

“I received a shot on each of the holes so should have picked up a couple and should have finished with another 68.”

Terry, who worked for British Vita and Eastlands Compounding before retiring, plays three times each week.

“I have changed a few things recently and they are working. I am playing a lot better than last year,” he said.

Terry, who lives at Hollinwood, has been a member at Saddleworth for two years having previously been at Werneth.

He only took up golf in his early 50s having earlier been a top amateur boxer and played football and snooker to a decent level.

Terry boxed while in the Army and fought in the ABAs, the most prestigious amateur tournament.

“I won my semi-final but had an accident and missed the final. The opponent I beat in the semis was reinstated and won it,” he reflected.

Terry also won a British Army Overseas Regiments’ football tournament while serving in Germany and received his medal from former Manchester City manager Joe Mercer.

In the Committee Cup, the first-round nett prize went to Stephen Castle (66) and second round to Ben Chadderton (68).

Adam Rowbotham’s 71 was the best gross score in round one and Ben Pullen’s 74 in the second round.

