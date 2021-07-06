Sue completes Chronicle Cup family double

SUE Knebel made home course knowledge count to complete a family double following her victory in the women’s Chronicle Cup.

The Saddleworth member joined husband Tad who is a previous winner of the men’s Chronicle Cup.

Sue and the rest of the field had to battle through wind and rain, but she topped the leaderboard with a score of 104-29-75 to finish two shots clear of runner-up Jade Jackson whose return was 105-28-77.

Making it a Saddleworth 1-2-3 was Pam Tomlinson while Bev Scholes had the lowest gross score with 85.

One of the early starters, Sue posted her 75 and admitted she was surprised it proved to be the winning score.

Dobcross-based Sue explained: “When I came in the organisers told me it was a good score, but I expected a lot lower ones in the afternoon when many of the lower handicappers were playing.

“I went home and didn’t give it another thought. Then at 5pm I received a call to say I had won and to get back to the club for the presentation. I was absolutely shocked.”

And that was not the end of her success as she was also a member of the winning team in the Chronicle Cup Plate.

That was determined by the best four scores from one club as she was joined by Jade, Pam and Denise Brown.

Sue, a grandmother, puts her success down to a new set of clubs she bought at the start of the year, saying this is the first big competition she has won for several years.

She said: “I had my clubs since I started playing 28 years ago, but during lockdown thought I needed something to help and give me more distance.

“The clubs have made a big difference by providing extra distance, and I put a lot down to them.”

Sue, who works as bookkeeper in the family industrial laundry business, took up golf because of her husband who is a single-figure handicap player.

She continued: “When we went on holiday, I would take our daughter and tag along by walking around the course.

“And as soon as I started, I was hooked straightaway.”

Sue has enjoyed success at Saddeworth winning four majors, two apiece for Mr President’s and Mrs Clegg as well as being runner-up in Lady Captain’s.

She has also had a hole-in-one when visiting neighbouring Oldham.

