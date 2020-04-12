Make a note – invitation to join Family Choir for online singing sessions

A SADDLEWORTH singing group is determined lockdown won’t stop its noteworthy weekly get togethers.

That’s why Rachael Booth has taken her regular Monday evening Family Choir Night at the Cross Keys, Uppermill onto social media.

Now, she has sent out a blanket invitation to all members of the community to join regulars at the next online Choir Night on Easter Monday at 6.30pm.

“It is really uplifting, a chance to sing upbeat songs while keeping spirits high in these difficult times,” explained Rachael, teacher of music at Rochdale College.

“You don’t need any previous singing experience. When you sing as a unit, the sound everyone creates is beautiful and it creates a lovely atmosphere.

“Everyone who has taken part so far said how much they have enjoyed it. It has been such a pleasure for me too.

“We call ourselves a choir but it’s not as formal as it may sound which is why we are happy to describe ourselves as a singing group.

“I lead the group but everyone gets to sing as well as having a laugh and giggle.”

Rachael’s next sing-in starts at 6.30pm (April 13) for 40 minutes and takes place via a Zoom video link available on laptop, tablets and mobile phones.

“People can pop their cameras on if they want though it isn’t compulsory,” she adds.

“And I don’t want anyone to be put off by the thought they will be singing on their own. They can mute themselves or I can do it for them.”

To join in, log onto https://www.facebook.com/groups/138282873467945/

Rachael will share lyrics and a link to the group. “We only sing upbeat songs and I hope as many members of the household join in as they can,” she added.

