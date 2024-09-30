Make a Will and make a difference to a local hospice

A NUMBER of local solicitors will be waiving their fees for people to make a Will in return for a donation to an Oldham hospice.

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, based in Royton, is holding its Will Month during November.

But the local community can now sign up so that Wrigley Claydon Solicitors, O’Donnell Solicitors and Northern Law can make a Will with them.

It’s free of charge, however, there is a suggested minimum donation of £125 for a simple individual Will, £175 for a simple mirror Will for a couple.

It will help the hospice’s teams to provide compassionate and specialist care to patients with life-limiting illnesses from across Oldham.

Two thirds of the hospice’s annual budget of £5.3 million is supported by fundraising activities, donations, legacies, income from the hospice shops and revenue from the Hospice Lottery.

“Selected solicitors are offering to help you write your Will, giving their expertise free of charge, to make a difference towards patient care,” said Jill Kirkham, Community and Partnerships Lead at Dr Kershaw’s.

“All you have to do is make an appointment with your chosen solicitor, mentioning Dr Kershaw’s Will Month, and then make a donation to the Hospice through your solicitor.”

Glenn Drake-Owen, the hospice’s Community and Partnerships Fundraiser, is planning to sign up to a Will with his husband during this year’s Will Month.

“Me and my husband Kev haven’t made Wills yet but have been meaning to do so for quite some time,” Glenn explained.

“Working at the hospice and seeing Will Month has prompted us to finally get our Wills sorted. Will Month is a great initiative and we would encourage others to think about taking part and making their Will. It’s not at the top of everyone’s priority list but it should be.”

More information can be found at www.drkh.org.uk/WillMonth or by contacting the hospice’s Fundraising Team on 0161 624 9984 or fundraising@drkh.org.uk

