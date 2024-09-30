Coming up at the Saddleworth Historical Society

Manor of Saddleworth

DISCOVER more about ‘The Manor of Saddleworth, 1200-1834’ at an illustrated presentation on Wednesday, October 9.

The talk, organised by Saddleworth Historical Society, will be given by Mike Buckley at Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill.

The meeting starts at 7.30pm with the Society’s Annual General Meeting, followed by the presentation.

Free admission for Society members but a charge on the night of £3 for non-Society members. All are welcome and refreshments will be available.

Historical connections

FIND out about ‘Satsuma, Platts & Toyota, Historical Connections’ at an illustrated presentation on Wednesday, November 13.

The talk, organised by Saddleworth Historical Society, will be given by Professor Roderick Smith at Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill, starting at 7.30pm.

Free admission for Society members but a charge on the night of £4 for non-Society members. All are welcome and refreshments will be available.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

