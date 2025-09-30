Make new friends at Saddleworth Oddfellows group

A SOCIAL group is bringing its spirit to Saddleworth with its latest event.

The Oddfellows’ Hall in Denshaw will host a three-course light lunch on Thursday, October 16 after the society’s Friendship Month.

Regular get-togethers at the Huddersfield Road centre also help build the camaraderie at a friendly space where people can meet others, share some company and have activities to look forward to.

Part of the Brighouse and Huddersfield Branch, Denshaw Oddfellows also holds regular drop-in sessions.

And after the success of its Friendship Month in September, it is looking to build as people, especially those of an older age, become pals.

Everyone is welcome at the sessions and a diary of events has been put together.

If you would like to find out, you can contact Zoe Channing by text on 07432 648836 or by email at zoe.channing@oddfellows.co.uk.

You can also see what is coming up at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events.