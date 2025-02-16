Man arrested in ‘highly sophisticated’ mobile fraud investigation

A MAN has been arrested in connection with ‘highly sophisticated’ mobile phone fraud in Oldham.

Greater Manchester Police carried out raids at four properties in the area as part of an ongoing investigation.

It was launched by officers from GMP’s Economic Crime Unit and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, following calls from the public who felt they had fallen victim to fraud.

It is believed that victims were being called from someone who claimed to be from their mobile network provider, who persuaded them to upgrade their phone contract.

This led the victims to believe that they would be entitled to an upgraded mobile phone. The victims received a new phone but not the latest model as they expected.

When victims called back to explain that they had an unexpected delivery, they were then told to send it on to another ‘returns’ address. These addresses are believed to be “mule addresses” and their main aim is to keep hold of the devices before passing it on in the criminal network.

It is believed that some of the suspected stolen phones end up out of the country.

GMP confirmed a 37-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (February 11) on suspicion of fraud, and remains in police custody for questioning.

“What we are investigating here is what we believe to be a highly sophisticated fraud and a number of people, not just in Greater Manchester, have potentially been a victim,” said Detective Inspector Tim Flint, of GMP’s Economic Crime Unit.

“While we have made an arrest and seized suspected stolen mobile phones, we are still in the early stages of our investigation, and I would like to take the opportunity to remind the public to ensure they stay alert to the risk of fraud.”

Anyone with any information can contact police via www.actionfraud.police.uk, the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk, calling 101, or contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

