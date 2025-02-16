Road repairs to close busy Saddleworth road

WORK is about to begin to patch up a busy stretch of road in Saddleworth.

Oldham Council has warned that a road closure will be in operation while the “essential” work is carried out.

The local authority’s Highways department will be carrying out “carriageway patching” along the full length of Delph Road and Denshaw Road, from the junction of the A672 to the junction of Friarmere Road.

The work will begin at the Denshaw crossroads end on Monday, February 17, until Friday, February 21 from 9.30am to 3.30pm each day.

A road closure will be in operation but will allow access to residents when required.

There will be no through traffic from the A672 to High Street during the working hours, with a signed diversion route in place.

Parking will also not be available to residents during working hours.

The council has apologised for any inconvenience caused but says they are sure that residents will welcome the improvements.

