Man found dead in Dobcross village

A MAN has been found dead in Dobcross after he was believed to have fallen.

Emergency services and a police cordon were spotted at Sugar Lane on Tuesday, March 22 – now police have confirmed the loss of life to the Independent.

People living nearby were concerned after seeing several vehicles, including ambulances, at the scene.

But the Greater Manchester force also confirmed they are not regarding the death as suspicious.

A spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of a man believed to have fallen from a wooded area behind residential properties in Dobcross just after 2.45pm on March 22.

“Emergency services attended and sadly, a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances and a report is being prepared for HM Coroner.”

