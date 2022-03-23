Breaking News Featured News

Man found dead in Dobcross village

Gemma Carter March 23, 2022 No Comments

A MAN has been found dead in Dobcross after he was believed to have fallen.

Emergency services and a police cordon were spotted at Sugar Lane on Tuesday, March 22 – now police have confirmed the loss of life to the Independent.

People living nearby were concerned after seeing several vehicles, including ambulances, at the scene.

SUGAR LANE, DOBCROSS | Photo by Gemma Carter

But the Greater Manchester force also confirmed they are not regarding the death as suspicious.

A spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of a man believed to have fallen from a wooded area behind residential properties in Dobcross just after 2.45pm on March 22.

“Emergency services attended and sadly, a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances and a report is being prepared for HM Coroner.”

