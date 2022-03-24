Lend a hand to help local causes with Saddleworth Rotary Club

ARE you interested in helping and supporting projects in the community and local causes but do not have time to attend meetings regularly? Then why not consider becoming a ‘Friend’ of Saddleworth Rotary Club?

Being a Friend allows you to help manage and run projects locally, as well as socialise with other Friends and Rotarians.

It means those who share the Rotary ideals and values of community service can get involved, even if they do not have sufficient time to attend meetings. Saddleworth Rotary Club is renowned for the help given to local and international communities.

Well-i-Fest and the Summer Show along with blood pressure and other public health testing days locally are some of their popular events in the Saddleworth calendar.

They also fund events for the elderly and have a growing involvement with local schools.

Overseas, they fund education for children in Kenya who would otherwise face a life of living literally on a refuse tip.

However, there is so much more they would like to do, including helping people across Oldham who can not or struggle to read, and helping Millgate Arts Centre develop a Youth Theatre project.

They would like to help develop Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) projects in local schools and get more helping hands at collections for foodbanks.

All are welcome to get involved to become a Friend of the club and lend a hand, devoting as little or as much time as you can spare.

You will not face pressures to attend meetings and social events, although you are invited. Your partners can join you at club events and fun social occasions too!

You will have an opportunity to put forward suggestions that may be close to your own heart, perhaps helping a local charity, a special group of people or the needs of a school.

To find out more before making a commitment, you are invited to attend a social gathering at The White Hart, Lydgate on Wednesday, March 30, starting at 7.30pm.

If you are interested, please reply to Rob Knotts on 0161 627 3798 or by email to

robertknotts@sky.com

