Management company speaks out over hotel site

THE USE of the Saddleworth hotel site formerly known as Clough Manor has been at the centre of much conjecture among people living nearby and councillors.

As Saddleworth Independent has published, concerns around what is now W.Apart Hotel, in Denshaw, have been high.

Now Kirkham Property Management based in Chadderton, a separate business to the main Kirkham Property estate agency, has spelled out its involvement and its point of view.

Here, the company that is assisting with the management of and compliance at the property, as well as acting as the liaison between the hotel operators and Oldham Council’s housing team states its case.

IT IS now widely known that the hotel offers emergency and temporary housing for local authority guests.

But we and the owners/operators have encountered a substantial amount of criticism for the current use, which is a little sad considering the hotel is providing a greatly needed service at the moment in times which are being described by some as a ‘housing crisis.’

There has been speculation and a rather large social media coverage of the whole site, of which we have control only over the building and car park areas.

But some various aggrieved parties have unknowingly bundled all perceived issues across the whole site, which is unfortunate.

Conjecture and scaremongering have led to various unwanted approaches on site and it is somewhat strange that it took ourselves to make contact with local councillors and council officials to try to provide an accurate representation of the activities conducted at the property.

Not a single means of contact to date has been made via the proper channels via the hotel email which is clearly displayed on the front signage of the building.

It is quite alarming how social media posts can lead to serious misinformation and completely inaccurate allegations being levelled at ourselves.

Despite the publicised reports, we strongly deny that any of The Kirkham Property staff have ever been rude or aggressive towards anyone attending site and we have cooperated with all regulatory bodies including the local authority’s planning and highways departments, Greater Manchester Police, Greater Manchester Fire Service and local councillors over the past few months.

It seems there is a campaign to try to place as much pressure upon the hotel and housing team to stop the provisions on this particular site and we are trying our level best to manage the asset and support the guests during their stay.

There does not seem to be anything like this level of attention at other sites providing the same type of accommodation.

We are now hoping to simply concentrate upon the task at hand and dearly hope that the general public can appreciate that we are trying to assist with the current shortage of housing across the borough.

Any of the other reported issues on the adjacent land are nothing to do with the hotel or Kirkham Property and seem to be part of a smear campaign that is entirely detrimental to our staff and the comfort of the guests.

We are in communication with numerous parties but there have been a number of unwelcome recent events that seem to be a result of the speculation and social media commentary, which is extremely worrying and have amounted to borderline harassment.

