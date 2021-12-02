Manchester Money helps support young Oldham cricketers

THE development of two young cricketers from Oldham – Friarmere’s Adam Anjum and Aadam Ali from Crompton – is being aided after both were awarded scholarships.

The Cricket Asylum Foundation, which has received financial help from the mortgage company Manchester Money, is looking for further funding which would enable them to help even more young players.

The scholarship fund was launched to offer young aspiring cricketers the chance to succeed in what can sometimes be a cost prohibitive sport.

The fund has helped young players gain expert coaching and give experiences that may require extra support to keep up with the demands of the sport.

Coaching costs, expensive equipment along with travel costs and days off work all add up to a parent needing a small fortune to support their child.

Since 2014, The Cricket Asylum Foundation has been supporting young players through their scholarship scheme, and this year have managed to expand the offering to 18 players across Lancashire and West Yorkshire with the help of the Manchester Money mortgage company.

Aadam and Adam are two Oldham boys who have benefitted from the Manchester Money Scholarship Fund. Both are talented young players, Aadam with his unique spin bowling style and Adam a 13-year-old who can bowl at a scary 79 miles an hour.

Aadam started out at Glodwick Cricket Club and over the years has developed into an excellent young player, thank to ongoing support.

He has played for Lancashire throughout the age groups including being the Under 14s player of the year in 2018 and during 2020 was part the county’s prestigious Emerging Player Pathway.

Aadam is now part of the Myerscough College Cricket Academy and is looking to make the step up to the Lancashire League playing first-team cricket in 2022 for Crompton Cricket Club.

“The Cricket Asylum Foundation has given me so much support over the years, I wouldn’t have had all the success without their support,” he said.

Adam is a fast bowler for Friamere and would likely scare any senior player in the nets with his pace.

He has been in and out of the county system but has had consistent support through it all from the scholarship fund, and now has earned his place back in the county system for the upcoming season.

Adam’s mother Verity said: “The whole county system can be quite a big thing for a child to handle as it has its ups and downs.

“The on-going support for Adam from the Foundation has meant so much to us and helped him continue to enjoy his cricket and is really showing more and more confidence all the time.”

Manchester Money CEO Chris Barker added: “All young players should be able to have an equal chance of progressing in sport, and if we can help more keen young cricketers like Aadam, Adam and all the others then we’ll be very proud.”

Matthew Dawson, from the Sowerby Bridge-based The Cricket Asylum, said: “Let’s hope Aadam, Adam and all the other beneficiaries of this amazing project continue to flourish in cricket and in life.

“Maybe one day we’ll see some of them playing for Lancashire first team or even England.”

Scott Kershaw, who played for Littleborough, Milnrow and Royton in the Central Lancashire League, is a senior coach at The Cricket Asylum and coached both Aadam and Adam.

