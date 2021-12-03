Dean’s magic putter helps land Mountain prize

DEAN Jagger’s magic putter proved the difference as he landed the Mountain Ash, the final major of the season at Saddleworth Golf Club.

Two shots off the lead after the opening round of the 36-hole event after a nett 70 in dreadful playing conditions, Dean carded a one-over-par gross 72 for a nett 64 to snatch victory after a card play-off against Adam McKenna.

“I had a day out on the greens and putted better than I have ever done,” explained the 63-year-old from Greenfield.

Dean single putted on eight greens, holes, one, two, four, 10, 11, 13, 14 and 18.

“I had a lot of long putts yet a couple of days later played again and couldn’t get it into the hole,” he continued.

Dean complimented the greens team saying they presented the course in a fabulous condition for the major which was played over two weekends.

“The greens were awesome which is why I won. There were no bobbles and, when you took a putt, it followed the line,” he said.

Dean added he could not have wished for two better playing partners in Paul Bolger and Mike Taylor.

“It was one of those days when all the cards fell into place,” he said.

Dean had sympathy for runner-up Adam who lost out by the narrowest of margins.

He explained: “I have lost out on winning four majors on a card play-off, including the Mountain Ash so know how Adam feels.

“I have no doubt Adam, who was in my son Patrick’s class at Hulme Grammar, will one day win a major, and I will be the first to congratulate him.”

Dean, a retired managing director of his own welding and engineering company, had also lost in play-off for Captain’s Prize twice and Vice-Captain’s Prize.

However, this was his sixth victory in a major as he won the Centenary Cup and President’s Prize in 2017 when he was captain. He has also won President’s for a second time, Vice-Captain’s Prize and the Wharmton Trophy.

“I have never won Captain’s Prize which I would like to win to complete the collection of majors,” he said.

Dean added the victory came after a recent major health scare when he spent two weeks in hospital.

He said: “I was in hospital about six weeks before the major so was just happy to be playing again.

“In a bizarre way it may have helped as I was relaxed, and I played nicely.”

Dean, who won the event playing off a handicap of eight, has seen it cut to six. He has been as low as four.

Indeed, Dean, who began playing golf aged 13, has played off a single figure handicap for the last 45 years, a remarkable achievement.

Adam had nett rounds of 69 and 65 for his 134 while third place went to scratch player Ben Pullen whose 138 comprised rounds of 68 and 70, four-under-par gross.

The day one best nett score was 69 from Eddie Mills and in round two that honour went to Cliff Bird with 65.

Ben’s 68 was the best gross score in round one and in the second Paul Rowbotham had 70.

