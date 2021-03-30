Manchester United Foundation help inspire and reward Waterhead Academy students

WATERHEAD Academy is one of Manchester United Foundation’s 63 partner schools and colleges to be given 4,500 pieces of kit donated by global partner adidas.

The donation, which included a variety of United shirts, tracksuits and coats, went towards the continued effort to support the mental and physical wellbeing of young people across the local community, rewarding their efforts in school and providing another boost ahead of their return to the pitch.

Staff from across the club volunteered their time to pack more than 2,000 boxes and helped to distribute them to Waterhead Academy and other partner schools and colleges.

In what has been a difficult year for schoolchildren, the boxes went some way to celebrate those who have shown improved behaviour, kindness and hard work, either at home or at school during lockdown.

The donation coincides with the return of grassroots sport, with many pupils looking forward to wearing their new kit on the pitch at Foundation sessions over the coming weeks and months.

The absence of physical activity has been sorely missed by schoolchildren and Jason Williamson, high school partnership coordinator at Manchester United Foundation, said the return would provide a huge boost to children’s mental and physical wellbeing.

Jason explained: “Our young people need to be active. The students need to get back out there and engage with friends; it’s so important from a social aspect for their development.”

In March, a phased return of Foundation projects began with the girls’ regional talent club being the first to restart, followed by disability football programme Ability Counts. Street Reds has also restarted sessions and more information can be found about all other Foundation activities at www.mufoundation.org

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

