Children invited to spring into action and celebrate nature for photography competition

SPRING into action and get closer to nature this April with a children’s photography competition.

The ‘Celebrate Nature’ competition is being run by LSG Business Hub in conjunction with one of their members, Pictureful of Memories.

It is open to children living or going to school in Lees, Springhead and Grotton in three age groups: 4-6 years old; 7-11 years old; and 12-16 years old.

Children are invited to go out and about in the local area or even in your garden to photograph nature at its best, while following Covid guidelines and not disturbing the wildlife.

Send your best photo, along with a title, your name and age, by private message on Facebook to PicturefulOfMemories. Photos must be taken between April 1-30, 2021 in our local area and submitted by midnight on May 1, 2021.

The winners from each age group will receive a trophy, £20 to spend on photography, and have their framed photos displayed in a local business.

The top 12 photos will be put into a 2022 fundraising calendar.

