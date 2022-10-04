Marsden Jazz Festival is back for 30th year against all odds

MARSDEN Jazz Festival celebrates 30 years when it returns this October against the odds after a funding blow.

There will be four days of world-class live jazz, with the 2022 programme and tickets now available.

Established in 1992, the festival is one of the longest running jazz events in the UK, with diverse programming and a supportive audience.

Marsden Jazz Festival 2022 will be self-funded through ticket sales, due to unforeseen changes this year in how the festival is funded.

But there is still a spectacular line-up including 10 unmissable gigs in the magnificent surroundings and acoustics of St Bartholomew’s Church, including a pre-festival Thursday event with Marsden legend Simon Armitage.

Alongside some world-class acts like Gary Crosby, Emma Rawicz, Arun Ghosh, Ruby Wood and Robert Mitchell, there will also be the delectable Street Food Alley and Market in the Park.

Audiences are invited to show their love and support as the festival enters its fourth decade through buying a Full Festival or Day Pass.

See their digital programme and buy your tickets online at www.marsdenjazzfestival.com

