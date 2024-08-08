Masterplan for Oldham’s ‘new look’ city-centre revamp revealed

By Charlotte Hall – Local Democracy Reporter

LONG-AWAITED plans to transform Oldham town centre could soon become reality. Oldham council and city developers Muse today announced details of the revamp for five ‘key areas’.

The council are inviting residents to have their say on the initial ideas, which include building 2000 new homes to address the town’s housing crisis and creating a dedicated ‘retail core’, ‘cultural quarter’ and ‘education quarter’.

The plans reveal highly anticipated details of the development plan by Muse, who have been tasked by the council with making Oldham ‘a great place to live for generations to come’. Once the plans have been pitched to the public and amended where needed, the developers have promised to deliver the changes in a ‘phased approach’ over the next 15 years.

Council boss Arooj Shah said it was an “exciting milestone” for the town, claiming she aimed to create a town centre that is “fit for the future”.

Phil Mayall, a director at Muse, added: “We want Oldham to be a hub for successful local businesses, a destination characterised by quality homes, leisure and outdoor spaces, and a family-friendly place that reflects its heritage as a thriving northern town.”

The five locations identified by Muse for redevelopment are a ‘civic and residential Quarter’ around the town hall, a ‘retail core’ around Spindles, the ‘creative quarter’ near the Coliseum, Mumps and the town’s western edge.

Documents published by Muse show the area around the Civic Centre becoming 600 new homes in a series of C-shaped residential blocks. The Queen Elizabeth Hall would need to be bulldozed.

But the ‘landmark’ Civic Centre tower would remain – and might be repurposed as a hotel.

Further into town, another new neighbourhood with 225 homes will take the place of the demolished Magistrates Court. Two L-shaped blocks ranging from seven to 10 blocks high will be built around a ‘courtyard space’ with greenery.

The neighbouring Manchester Chambers, near George Square, will be refurbished for commercial uses such as retail, cafes, gyms or restaurants, with offices on the upper floors.

Another 250 new homes are due to be added on what was once the site of Oldham’s leisure centre, demolished in 2016. The land would be repurposed for more residential blocks connecting to ‘linear park’, a strip of greenery stretching the length of the whole town centre.

The ground floors on Lord Street and St Mary’s Way would become home to cafes, retail space and potentially an early years’ nursery, which is needed in the area. The flats on Rock Street would enjoy a view of the old parish church backgrounded by a view of the Pennines.

The building would come at the cost of the car park currently in use on the site.

And it’s not the only car park that will be sacrificed under the plans. Public car parks on Bradshaw, Southgate and Waterloo Street will also be removed to make way for a total of 400 new homes.

The plans have a clear focus on housing but Muse have also put forward suggestions for the ‘retail core’ of the town. While the new Tommyfield market site in Spindles shopping centre is already underway, with traders due to relocate by Spring 2025, Henshaw House on Cheapside will house new shops and restaurants alongside a number of new homes.

It’s unclear if Henshaw House will be renovated or need to be demolished for these new plans. Metropolitan Place on Hobson Street would become a co-working and office space.

Mumps could soon become the beating heart of Oldham’s power supply. Plans to roll out an energy heat pump powered by old minewater will be steered from a new ‘Green Shoots’ heat centre, which will power the public buildings of the town.

The area will also gain a total of 100 homes on Wallshaw Street. Nearby Prince’s Gate, currently in use as a park, would be levelled under Muse’s plans and turned into 300 new homes in a 13-storey building. These would also result in a loss of car parking in the town centre, the documents acknowledge.

Muse also wants to create better pedestrian access and public spaces in the western edge of Oldham, near to Oldham Sixth Form College, University Campus Oldham and the future Eton Star Academy, which they’ve called the ‘education quarter’.

The council is holding several drop-in events in the next few weeks where residents of Oldham can voice their ideas and concerns.

