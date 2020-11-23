Mayor Andy Burnham joins Oldham Sixth Form College for exclusive virtual event

MAYOR of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham visited Oldham Sixth Form College – albeit virtually – to take part in an exclusive questions and answer event.

The session was attended by more than 100 members of the OSFC community on Friday, November 20.

Mr Burnham, who previously visited the college in January 2019, was touched to hear of their continued efforts to raise funds for A Bed Every Night, a charity founded by the Mayor.

He also praised students for their resilience throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

The Q&A was chaired by A Level Politics student Emma Smith, who helped steer the conversation and introduced other students who asked questions on a wide range of topics.

Some of the questions put to the Mayor explored the impact on exams and calculated grades for students in the North, how Covid continues to affect homelessness, the structure of the Labour Party and his thoughts on devolution.

Alongside these tricky topics, students also wanted to get to know the public figure more personally, asking how he first became interested in politics, the top qualities he feels every politician should have – and there was even a question from a fellow Everton fan on who he thought was better, Kevin Sheedy or James Rodriguez!

Mr Burnham told the young adults: “I wouldn’t change anything, to be honest, in terms of where I’ve come from or what I’ve done.

“Keep that confidence inside, keep your ambitions high, don’t ever talk yourselves down, there’s no need to. Don’t ever doubt yourself, believe in yourselves”.

Suzannah Reeves, Vice Principal at OSFC, described the event as “excellent”, adding: “It was lovely to see so many students attend, share their questions and engage in what was a really interesting conversation.

“We aim to encourage our students to leave OSFC being able to demonstrate the characteristics of a model citizen. I feel it’s events like these and the conversations they provoke that help develop this”.

Essential Life Skills Coordinator Rosie McLaren, who facilitated the event, concluded the Q&A by thanking Mr Burnham for being so accommodating with his time, speaking so openly and continuing to champion students across the North West.

