Festive fundraising to Give the Gift of Comfort to Dr Kershaw’s

DR Kershaw’s Hospice is asking the community to support its ‘Furnish with Love’ appeal by taking part in festive fundraising to raise money for its new in-patient family lounge.

The new unit was originally due to open its doors in September but has faced substantial delays and additional spend due to the ongoing pandemic.

With a New Year opening now on the cards, the Royton-based hospice is trying to find the essential funds to furnish the family lounge as funds originally budgeted have been used to cover the Covid-19 related shortfall of £601,352.

The in-patient family lounge will be the heart of the new unit, with the entire redevelopment providing the modern, dignified and private facilities that patients and their families deserve.

There will be a combination of areas, from cosy corners with coffee tables and chairs, comfortable sofa spaces and even a dining room area with a large table and chairs for a family to sit and eat together.

The furniture required is specialist and must follow strict health and safety guidelines.

The furnishings will help to provide a home-from-home for patients to relax in with their loved ones, spending precious time together and creating special memories.

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice is asking the community to support their ‘Furnish with Love – Give the Gift of Comfort’ appeal, whether you’re an individual, company, school or nursery.

Ward Sister Kelly Foster, who is spearheading the appeal, explained: “Whether it’s giving a donation or taking part in a fundraising activity, everyone can help.

“We have lots of Christmas fundraising ideas for people to get involved in, like ditching the Christmas cards for one of our e-cards and donating to the appeal, or swapping your Secret Santa gift for a ‘Furnish with Love’ donation.

“Whether you’re working from home or in the office you could also have a Christmas comfies day, with every penny of your dress-down day giving comfort to patients in our care. Schools and nurseries can get involved too by bringing Christmas to Class.

“However you help us, it will mean so much to our patients, both now and in years to come.”

A donation of £10 could help towards the gift of a sofa for a patient to have that comforting family cuddle. Or £50 could help towards a spacious dining table for patients and their loved ones to gather around. And £100 could help towards a comfortable armchair to support a grandma as she sits to hold her grandchild for the first or perhaps, the last time.

To make a donation simply visit the website: www.drkh.org.uk/support-us/furnishwithlove or call 0161 624 9984. If you want to find out more about how you can take part in festive fundraising to support the appeal, call the Hospice’s Fundraising Team on 0161 624 9984.

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas in a peaceful and homely environment.

The majority of its £3.6m annual budget is supported by fundraising activities, donations, legacies, income from the Hospice shops and revenue from the Hospice lottery.

To find out more about Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, visit www.drkh.org.uk or call the Hospice on 0161 624 2727.

