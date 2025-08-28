Mayor Andy Burnham to speak about GM vision at Mahdlo Business Breakfast

FIND out more about the future vision for Greater Manchester as Mayor Andy Burnham is guest speaker at Mahdlo Youth Zone’s next business breakfast.

The event takes place on Tuesday, October 14 at Mahdlo Youth Zone on Sir Norman Stoller Way in Oldham town centre.

Mr Burnham is a high profile and vocal advocate for Greater Manchester’s city-region of 10 local authorities, making the case for the region at the heart of government and on the world stage.

He steers the work of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, leading on issues such as the economy, housing, transport, policing and fire and rescue services.

The business breakfast is being sponsored by Manchester-based BTM Wealth Management Ltd.

Ben McLoughlin, MD, said: “Mahdlo does incredible work to inspire and empower young people across Oldham and beyond, helping them unlock their potential and achieve their dreams.

“We’re committed to building a lasting partnership with Mahdlo, supporting their mission through volunteering, advocacy, and raising awareness of the vital role they play in the community.

“We’re also excited to hear from Mayor Andy Burnham and his team, and to learn more about the future vision for Greater Manchester, building on the fantastic progress already made across our city and region.”

Before standing for Mayor in 2017, Mr Burnham was Chief Secretary to the Treasury from 2007 to 2008, Culture Secretary from 2008 to 2009 and Health Secretary from 2009 to 2010. He later served as Shadow Home Secretary from 2015 to 2016.

As well as speaking, Mr Burnham will take questions from breakfast guests.

Mahdlo’s mission is to provide opportunities for young people to be the very best they can be through a range of activities and support services at its town centre base and sessions across the borough.

Last year it raised more than £1.6 million to support its funding and is aiming for £1.9 million this year as it aspires to reach approximately 4,000 young people across Oldham.

Tickets for the event can be booked on the Mahdlo website. Tickets cost £9.50 per person including breakfast and refreshments, with all proceeds going towards supporting the charity’s work with young people aged eight to 19 years, and up to 25 for those with a disability.