25-year award for dedicated HPP employee Jason Hilton

A HARD-WORKING employee is celebrating after clocking up 25 years at Hill’s Panel Products (HPP).

CNC drill and machine operator Jason Hilton is the latest employee to take his place on the firm’s long service wall of fame, becoming the 20th person to reach the milestone.

Jason, who works in Board Production 1, received a framed certificate, a commemorative plaque and a £100 reward, which he used to buy a couple of pairs of trendy new trainers.

HPP’s scheme recognises lengths of service in five-year increments, with the rewards increasing with each milestone from five years to the 25-year award.

It is the second time in two years that Jason has benefited as he received a £100 voucher, certificate and additional holidays to mark 20 years when the scheme was launched in 2024.

He explained: “When the scheme was launched, I’d done 24 years, so I was one short of the 25-award, but I got the 20-award instead.

“It’s always been just a really a great place to work. There’s a lot of great lads. I’ve seen a lot of good lads come and go but even all the new lads are just as good.”

Dad-of-two Jason first joined family-owned Oldham-based manufacturer and supplier to the interior fitted furniture industry HPP working nights as a dim (dimension) saw operative after a word-of-mouth recommendation from a family member.

He spent more than 12 years on the night shift until it was ended around the time of the Covid-19 pandemic. He then moved to BP 1, where took on the CNC drilling duties.

He began his working life as a painter and decorator after embarking on a YTS training scheme after leaving school but then retrained as cabinet maker with Gledhill Kitchens on Shaw Road, in Oldham.

When that job became redundant, he moved just down the road to David Michael Interiors, where he worked for eight years before joining HPP.

Kenika Gumbs, HPP marketing manager, said: “Congratulations Jason on reaching your incredible milestone.

“Your dedication, passion, and hard work have truly made a difference, and we are so grateful to have you as part of our team.”

As for Jason, he says he has no plans to go anywhere and has set his sights on a 30-year award!