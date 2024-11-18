Mayor ‘honoured’ by award for supporting Oldham veterans

THE Mayor of Oldham says an award for his dedication and commitment to local veterans and the armed forces community is ‘the best recognition’ he has ever received.

The Royton Military Veterans Group presented Councillor Zahid Chauhan OBE with an appreciation award in recognition of his work supporting those who have previously served and continue to serve in the armed forces.

Cllr Chauhan said: “I’ve been recognised many times in my life, but this is without doubt the best recognition I’ve ever received, so thank you to members of the Royton Military Veterans Group.

“I’ve always felt the need to give something back to our veterans and to those serving in our armed forces because everything I have in my life is thanks to them.

“They are the people who have fought and continue to fight for the freedom and values of this country and we owe them an incredible amount for the scarifies they make in keeping us, and people around the world, safe.

“Without them, who is to know what kind of world we could be living in today. That’s why as Mayor I continue to ensure they receive our upmost respect and I always will continue to fight their corner because they are so important to our borough and our communities.

“I am honoured to receive this honour, but it is our veterans and those still serving who deserve our recognition even more.”

Cllr Chauhan regularly supports veterans across the borough at many events, functions and causes including Armed Forces Week, the Poppy Appeal and Remembrance Services in November.

The Mayor has also hosted functions in the Mayor’s Parlour as part of his efforts to recognise those who have served their country.

In August last year, he welcomed World War II veteran Margaret Taylor for her 100th birthday and he recently hosted the Chelsea Pensioners.

In his previous capacity as Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, Cllr Chauhan also supported veterans in gaining access to enhanced health checks which seek to detect and address mental health issues, in addition to cardio-vascular issues.

The Royton Military Veterans Group, which first formed more than six months ago, meets on the third Sunday of every month at the Rumours Bar in Royton Precinct.

Veterans from all three branches of the military, regular and reserves have the opportunity to get together, socialise and talk about their past experiences with like-minded people.

Mike Bowskill, founder of the group, described the Mayor’s support for local veterans as ‘immense’.

“It’s fantastic to have his backing,” added 60-year-old Mike, who served 13 years in the King’s Regiment as a Lance Corporal back in 1980.

“We just wanted to give him this little token of our appreciation to say thank you for the time he gives us.”

Royton Military Veteran Group member Cllr Dave Arnott, who served as a soldier in Northern Ireland and the Gulf War, added: “Over the Mayor’s tenure, he’s always been extremely supportive of our armed forces and veteran community and he’s always made himself available when we’ve asked, so we really appreciate it.

“We’re heading towards the most significant time of year for the veterans community so this was the perfect time for him to come along, meet the group and give him this small token of thanks, as it really means a lot.”

Royton Military Veterans Group currently has more than 150 members. To find out more and get involved with the group, visit their Facebook group.

