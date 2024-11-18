Crompton House Sixth Form seals historic win at first Oldham Debating Championship

CROMPTON HOUSE Sixth Form students saw off ‘strong competition’ to seal the title at the inaugural Oldham Debating Championship.

The pupils had just a week to prepare their best arguments before facing other Sixth Forms from across the borough.

Their hard work paid off as they claimed first place, as well as Best Individual Debater.

Crompton House said: “We are delighted that our Sixth Form students took first place, seeing off strong competition from the likes of Bluecoat, Hulme and Oldham Sixth Form.

“The four strong willed competitors were Briany, Brooke, El and Lola and each of them debated incredibly well.

“Both pairs of debaters won as well as a personal honour awarded to Brooke who was chosen as the Best Individual Debater.

“We want to congratulate the girls on their excellent performances and historic achievement – there can only be one first time winner of the competition!”

Brooke added: “I debated that phones ‘should be in the allowed in the classroom’ (we were not able to choose which side we wanted to argue for) and the other topic was ‘should humanity fear AI?’

“We were aware of the competition for a week which was a bit of a surprise but Mr Mason and Mrs Horrocks helped us prepare at dinner times and even after school!

“I absolutely loved it but I was terrified at first and I thought it was an amazing opportunity.

“The girls were all incredible and we worked together really well and cheered each other on. I couldn’t have done it without Briany next to me. El and Lola’s fantastic performance was the reason we were competing for first place.

“We had only done one debate in debate club so this was my second time debating ever so I really didn’t know what to expect but I felt I had done enough research to feel confident.

“I hope there will be another opportunity to debate with the girls soon.”

