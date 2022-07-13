Mayor of Oldham has high hopes for Snowdon fundraising challenge

By Mia Stevens

THE MAYOR of Oldham is inviting local residents to join her as she tackles a climb Snowdon in aid of charities.

Cllr Elaine Garry’s latest challenge will take place on Sunday, July 17 at Snowdonia National Park when she will climb the highest peak in Wales.

She will be joined by High Altitude Mountaineer Akke Rahman as well as her consorts, Cllr Graham Shuttleworth and Peter Davis, and many others.

The Mayor said: “Snowdon is certainly a challenge but one that takes place in beautiful surroundings.

“I am really grateful to everyone who is joining me on the day or has sponsored the team.

“We hope to raise a lot of money for some good causes that are close to my heart. I just hope the weather stays dry!”

To join in the challenge, register for £15 and you will receive a free t-shirt. The first 40 people to register will also get free coach travel from Oldham to the climb.

To register or for further details contact Juned Ahmed on 07949 917 732 or Toklis Miah on 07801 213 748. You can also register online https://tinyurl.com/5n7f93zu

For details of how to sponsor Cllr Garry email elaine.garry@oldham.gov.uk

Cllr Garry, who represents Failsworth West, has nominated the following charities to raise funds for during her mayoral year: North West Air Ambulance; Broughton House Veteran Care Village; Pennine Pen Animal Rescue; Oldham Cancer Support Centre; Oldham Young Carers service; Oldham Bereavement Support; and The Oldham Band (Lees).

