Fire fighters tackle blaze at reservoir site

EMERGENCY services have concluded investigations into a fire at Yeoman Hey Reservoir on Monday night (July 11).

A total of 10 engines and supporting appliances attended the remote location and some remained at on site off the A635 Holmfirth Road until the following afternoon.

It is understood crews dealt with a number of outbreaks at different points in the same location, including a wooded area above the reservoir.

The land is jointly managed by United Utilities and RSPB. A possible cause has yet to be determined.

Contrary to initial information received, the incident didn’t take place at Bank Lane, the road leading to Dovestone from the A635 Holmfirth Road.

Instead, fire fighters used a private access road further up the ‘Isle of Skye’ road to reach the blaze.

A spokesperson said: “The fire was in a woodland area and involved four large seats of fire. Firefighters used hose reels and lighting equipment to bring the fire under control.

“Fire crews remained in attendance into the afternoon of Tuesday, 12 July dampening down the area.

“A fire investigation team is now working to establish the cause of the fire.”

The fire broke out just 48 hours after GMFRS spearheaded a public engagement exercise at Dovestone organised to raise awareness around water safety and tips to help prevent moorland fires.

The decision not to publicise the day of action in advance has been criticised by some residents who claim the event was “a PR stunt.”

However, recently released figures show 165 people in England accidentally drowned in 2021. In the last five years, GMFRS have been called to 41 fatal water incidents.

Members of Oldham Mountain Rescue Team, United Utilities and the RSPB, included their newly appointed fire ranger, Will Rowley, were also in attendance as hundreds of day trippers flocked to the beauty spot.

So, too were several Oldham Council enforcement officers to warn of the penalties for illegal use of barbecues/campfires/ stoves plus to talk about the Public Spaces Protection Order on the area which is due for renewal later this year.

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “During the warmer summer months, there’s a significant heightened risk of both moorland fires and emergency incidents involving open water.

“That’s why we’ve visited Dovestone Reservoir with our partners to speak to people about these dangers so they can help us to keep the public and the environment safe.

“We’ve seen just how detrimental and damaging wildfires can be for our moorland and local wildlife, particularly here in Saddleworth, and our officers have been checking for any BBQs, which are banned at Dovestone.

“They were also speaking to people about not leaving litter or lighting any kind of fires or fireworks.

“With conditions currently dry and warm, the smallest of flames can quickly spread into a major wildfire. Please help us protect our moorland.

“Warmer conditions can also sometimes make people want jump into open water, so we’ve also been urging visitors not to do this in any circumstances.

“Cold water shock can kill even the strongest swimmers, and under-water currents can be deadly. We’ve also seen the devastating consequences of this.

“We’re urging the public to stay safe this summer.”

