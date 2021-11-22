Mayor set to host Christmas shopping extravaganza

ENJOY a pre-festive season Shopping Extravaganza supporting the Mayor of Oldham’s charities.

The event is in the Chadderton Suite of Oldham Civic Centre at 7pm on Tuesday, November 30.

There will be a fashion show by Poppet’s place, stalls including clothes, accessories, perfume, beauty and make up products, shoes, jewellery, handbags, ornaments, Christmas goods, crafts and more. The bar will also be open.

No admission charge. Gift of prizes for the Mayor’s Ball tombola welcome instead.

Contact mayors.office@oldham.gov.uk or jenny.harrison@oldham.gov.uk for more details and to book places.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

