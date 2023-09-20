Breaking News Featured Lifestyle

Mayor surprises B&Q worker at 90th birthday celebration

Gemma Carter September 20, 2023 No Comments

THE MAYOR of Oldham has honoured an elderly man who has raised thousands of pounds for charity and still greets shoppers at Oldham’s B&Q store – at the age of 90!

Alan Wrigley, from Denshaw, has raised more than £175,000 over the last 20 years for a number of charities close to people’s hearts, including Dr Kershaw’s Hospice and Springhill Hospice.

Alan Wrigley celebrate at B & Q in Oldham. Image by B & Q

He has done a bungee jump, a parachute jump and even swam with sharks to raise funds for good causes.

Alan is something of a local legend, having been the DIY store’s greeter for more than two decades, and has assisted thousands of customers during that time.

Alan with the Civic Mayor of Oldham, Cllr Zahid Chauhan. Image by B & Q

Mr Wrigley was presented with a Mayoral Appreciation Award for his charity work by Councillor Zahid Chauhan, at a surprise 90th birthday celebration held by his store colleagues.

Cllr Chauhan told him: “This is a perfect example where you’ve proven your worth, you’ve proven that you can be valuable, proven that age doesn’t stop you from doing things.”

Aided by a crutch, Alan loves his job and plans to carry on for as long as he can.

