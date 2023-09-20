Mayor surprises B&Q worker at 90th birthday celebration

THE MAYOR of Oldham has honoured an elderly man who has raised thousands of pounds for charity and still greets shoppers at Oldham’s B&Q store – at the age of 90!

Alan Wrigley, from Denshaw, has raised more than £175,000 over the last 20 years for a number of charities close to people’s hearts, including Dr Kershaw’s Hospice and Springhill Hospice.

He has done a bungee jump, a parachute jump and even swam with sharks to raise funds for good causes.

Alan is something of a local legend, having been the DIY store’s greeter for more than two decades, and has assisted thousands of customers during that time.

Mr Wrigley was presented with a Mayoral Appreciation Award for his charity work by Councillor Zahid Chauhan, at a surprise 90th birthday celebration held by his store colleagues.

Cllr Chauhan told him: “This is a perfect example where you’ve proven your worth, you’ve proven that you can be valuable, proven that age doesn’t stop you from doing things.”

Aided by a crutch, Alan loves his job and plans to carry on for as long as he can.

