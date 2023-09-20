Diggle scarecrow trail to bring Halloween fun

HALLOWEEN season will soon be upon us, which means it’s almost time for the return of the Friends of Diggle School’s spooky scarecrow trail.

The trail will be running from Friday, October 20, to Tuesday, October 31.

It promises to be a great day out for all the family and there will be Halloween treats for all children.

To take part, you just need a trail sheet and then embark on a spooky walk around the village in a bid to find the scarecrows.

Organisers promise there will be some amazing creations this year – but they are keeping their identity under wraps!

People can pay £3 for trail sheets online now at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/Friends-Of-Diggle-School

These can be picked up from Grandpa Greene’s Luxury Ice Cream, The Gate Inn and Diggle Hotel on any day of the trail.

People can also follow Diggle Scarecrow Trail on Facebook for the latest updates.

All profits from the trail will directly benefit the children at the primary school on Sam Road.

