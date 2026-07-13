Mayoral elections 2026: Your candidates in full

A MAN running to be the next Mayor of Greater Manchester has backed the idea of ‘mass deportation’.

Marlon Scott West, of Ashton-under-Lyne, previously made headlines as an outspoken supporter of the grooming gangs inquiry, after his daughter was targeted at the age of thirteen.

However, West drew audible gasps around the room at a hustings event on Wednesday (July 8) when asked how he would respond to rising concerns and online misinformation about immigration.

He said: “Obviously I stand for Restore Britain, and we have two big policies: mass deportation, and the rape gang enquiry.

“What I’d say is, live through my life for four years while your daughter is being raped. Go to Piccadilly Gardens at twelve o’clock at night. It’s terrifying, all the illegal immigrants working.

“For the safety of women and children, they have to stop now.”

West is just one of seven candidates in the running to replace Andy Burnham in the July 30 poll. Among those facing him is the Conservative Party’s Phil Eckersley, who grew up around Oldham.

They are joined by the Liberal Democrats’ Richard Kilpatrick; Reform UK’s Sian Astley; the Green Party’s Geraldine Coggins; independent candidate Marcus Farmer; and the Labour Party’s Bev Craig, who currently leads Manchester City Council.

Marcus Farmer was not present at the hustings.

Over the course of two hours, the candidates answered questions from the public on major issues such as housing, finances, transport, and social issues. Their key points are outlined below.

Conservative Party: Phil Eckersley

“I was born in Ashton-under-Lyne and I grew up between Droylsden and Oldham. I’ve also spent part of my life living on a council estate, which helped to build me into the person who I am today.

“I went to the University of Manchester. I was fortunate to be able to be able to go at that university and I set up my business in Wigan back in 2010. My business is a social care company, supporting people who want to live with hope for as long as possible.

“I now live in Trafford with my wife and daughter, and I’m standing here as your future mayor to tell you that I am passionate about Greater Manchester.”

Eckersley’s biggest policy is to introduce an “open book system” for the GMCA, making financial information and other decision processes more visible to the public. He plans to freeze mayoral tax, and lower business rates for high street business and small medium enterprises.

On transport, Eckersley plans to introduce an orbital bus system around the boroughs of Greater Manchester. Commuters who need to travel to the city centre to reach another borough will have more direct bus services provided so they will be able to get more jobs. He is also strongly against congestion charges for commuters, and plans to see more roads fixed.

Regarding housing, he plans to ensure that any affordable housing will be built on brownfield sites, instead of greenfield. He is also willing to repurpose unused offices and properties into affordable homes.

In response to questions surrounding immigration and transgender rights, he said that people who legally immigrate to Manchester deserve to have comfortable and affordable housing, and that he is firm believer in the Supreme Court’s gender ruling.

Labour Party: Bev Craig

“I’m proud of what we’re building here in Greater Manchester. I’ve worked alongside Andy Burnham to try and turn this place around, and I want to continue that path, but I want to go further.

“Every single decision that I make is to make life better for ordinary people across our city region. And that means more money in families’ pockets, like with the free bus passes I’ve already announced for 11 to 18 year olds; a home everyone can afford, with 50,000 new social council and affordable homes; and restoring pride in our towns and high streets and making sure that the young person is left behind.

“I stand on the track record at delivery and I want to deliver for you.”

Among Craig’s biggest policies is stronger investment in the outer regions of Greater Manchester, including Oldham and Rochdale. She plans to divert £180 million from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority’s (GMCA’s) Good Growth Fund – which finances projects related to transport, housing, and infrastructure – away from the city centre.

On housing, Craig plans to build up to 50,000 affordable homes across Greater Manchester, 10,000 of which will be completed before 2032. She says there will be an emphasis on local contractors, and that she would be willing to take action against workers who don’t stick to affordable housing contracts.

On business, Craig plans to make local businesses a priority over multinational corporations in regards to where the GMCA spends money. The Good Employment Charter will be expanded, and she will encourage business rates holidays for employers to make it more affordable to hire young people.

In answer to questions on immigration and transgender rights, Craig said the role of mayor is not to be in charge of immigration, but to keep communities together. She says she’s fought equally for women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights, with particular note to the Women’s Night-time Safety Charter, but that she “will not pit minority against minority” in this election.

Reform UK: Sian Astley

“I came to Manchester as a student. I set up a business with the Prince’s Trust Grant back in 1996, so I’ve been a business owner here for 30 years.

“I have been a Labour voter in the past, but I feel that for many reasons, Labour isn’t the party for me, so Reform UK is my choice.

“I am a positive person. I am a fixer. I’m a builder. I’m not a wrecking ball here to come into GMCA and blow up what’s brilliant. But I would ask for you to consider me as your future mayor.”

Astley’s biggest policies relate to supporting lower-income families. If elected, she plans to introduce childcare hubs in towns across Greater Manchester to ease the burden on working families. An integrated transport plan and a freeze on mayoral taxes will also contribute to easing the cost of living.

On regional equality, Astley describes the current model of Pride in Place funding as “a postcode lottery”. She would instead see an equal distribution of money to each region, which will be invested into improving local transport and infrastructure.

On housing, she plans to crack down harder on ‘rogue landlords’, and think it’s wrong that tenants experiencing problems are driven to take costly legal action to see results.

In answer to questions on immigration and transgender rights, Astley says the grooming gangs inquiry is of particular importance to work on. She says she is in support of “good immigration”, and that Manchester is built on “fantastic” immigrants who were proud to work for the country. She also believes in stronger border control, and that there are “too many people” in Manchester.

Regarding transgender rights, she is in broad support of the Supreme Court’s gender ruling, but believes it’s important for minorities to feel safe. She plans to fund more public unisex toilets and changing rooms to achieve this.

Green Party: Geraldine Coggins

“For too long we’ve been told to lower our expectations. Knocking on doors for over a decade, I know that people here have lost hope, and this election is about us taking Greater Manchester back from big money.

“I’ve spent eight years as a councillor fighting the old establishment of parties. We don’t need more of the same, Labour pandering to big developers in the city centre, leaving our towns behind and refusing to call out the genocide in Gaza.

“We don’t want Reform to divide us. I’ve only two vested interests: our people and our planet. It’s time for real change.”

Coggins’ biggest policy is the introduction of 20,000 affordable homes across Greater Manchester, 10,000 of which will be made from retrofitted, unused properties. These homes will be sold at housing benefit prices, meaning they will be affordable for lower income households.

Regarding transport, Coggins plans to introduce an orbital bus system around the boroughs of Greater Manchester. Commuters who need to travel to the city centre to reach another borough will have more direct bus services provided. Under-22s will also benefit from a free bus pass.

Regarding business, Coggins will introduce an ‘Empty Shops Team’ which will have the skills, tools, and funding to support local high streets and business owners.

In response to questions on immigration and transgender rights, Coggins said a lack of housing and long NHS waiting times is down to austerity, and not immigration. She calls instead for a “passionate and humane” approach to migration.

Regarding transgender people, she says she is proud to put women’s issues “at the centre” of her politics, but that she “stands 100% with trans people”. She says there is no risk or threat posed by transgender people, and that services that benefit transgender people will benefit everyone. As such, she plans to improve local health systems and public services.

Liberal Democrats: Richard Filpatrick

“I’ll focus on the things that matter most to you. Affordable living, reliable buses and trams, safe communities, decent homes, good jobs, support for carers, and cleaner air. Not Westminster politics, not games.

“Too many people feel let down by the institutions that are meant to serve them. And I believe we can rebuild that trust through practical leadership, honesty, and by delivering real results people care about.

“This election is about putting Greater Manchester first. That’s the leadership I’m offering in mind, and I’ll be honoured to have your support.”

Filpatrick’s biggest policies focus on improving local services, particularly regarding access and funding for social care. He plans to expand mayoral development companies – as has been successful in Stockport’s regeneration – to all other boroughs of Greater Manchester, and introduce formal plans to regenerate town centres and housing.

Filpatrick also plans to increase training opportunities for students both in AI and technical jobs, with apprenticeships being more accessible and encouraged among employers. He also plans to take the lowest income households in Greater Manchester out of paying council tax to reduce financial pressures.

In response to questions on immigration and transgender rights, Filpatrick said he believes diversity is one of Manchester’s strongest qualities, and that as mayor, he would allow asylum seekers to work. He does not think the Supreme Court’s gender ruling is “fit for purpose”, and says that while violence against women and girls is important, it should not be merged with transgender issues.

Restore Britain: Marlon West

“My name is Marlon West. I was born here, raised here, schooled here. I even went to Manchester University myself.

“I’ve worked for the NHS for 30 years within Greater Manchester. I used to be just like you, watching from the sidelines. Then my entire world was destroyed.

“My daughter was groomed, trafficked, and raped at the age of 14. The police told me to stop reporting it. Social services blamed me for it. I fought those institutes that destroyed my world.

“From the police to social services, every institute that should have protected my daughter failed. They don’t answer to the people anymore.”

West’s biggest policy is to “make Manchester safe again”, and to focus more on the grooming gangs inquiry.

Regarding regional issues, he wants more attention to be paid to boroughs outside of the city centre, and plans to put hubs into each town centre that collect data on the issues affecting different local communities. He also plans to repurpose empty properties to tackle the housing shortage, and made particular reference to empty houses in Hattersley, Tameside.

Regarding education, he wants apprenticeships to be more accessible for young people. He is in favour of lowering childcare costs and providing free breakfasts to all primary school children.

In response to questions on immigration and transgender rights, he says he believes the only way forward to protect women and girls is “mass deportation”. He says he “will continue to support women, girls, and even men, but not trans”.