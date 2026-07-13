Oldham’s historic Old Library wins national regeneration award

A landmark building in Oldham has been recognised on the national stage after winning a prestigious construction award.

The restored former Old Library building on Greaves Street, Oldham, has been named Regeneration Project of the Year at the Construction News Awards 2026, recognising outstanding achievements from across the UK’s construction industry.

The Grade II-listed building underwent an extensive restoration by construction partner Tilbury Douglas before reopening last August as a civic and cultural hub, bringing the historic site back into public use for the first time since 2017.

Originally built in 1883, the 34,800-square-foot building served as Oldham’s main library for more than 130 years before being replaced by the Oldham Library and Lifelong Learning Centre in 2006.

Following its transformation, the building – now known as the J.R. Clynes Building – has been given a new lease of life. It is home to Oldham Council’s Council Chamber and Mayor’s Parlour, meeting rooms for community groups, a restored art gallery, a dedicated studio for Oldham Theatre Workshop and a community garden that will host events throughout the year.

Oldham Council’s Director of Growth, James Kington, said: “This national award is a fantastic achievement and a proud moment for everyone involved in bringing the J.R. Clynes Building back to life.

“The regeneration of this historic landmark has preserved an important part of Oldham’s heritage while creating a modern civic and cultural space that will serve residents, community groups and visitors for generations to come.

“Working closely with our partners at Tilbury Douglas, we have transformed a building that had stood empty for several years into a vibrant hub at the heart of the borough.

“Winning Regeneration Project of the Year is recognition of the vision, collaboration and expertise that made this complex restoration possible, and underlines our commitment to investing in Oldham’s historic assets and town centre.”