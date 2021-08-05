Mayor’s charity committee back in business

BUSINESS leaders, charity representatives and campaigners from all corners of Oldham came together at the reconvened Oldham Mayor’s Charity Appeal Committee on Tuesday.

The socially distanced meeting, held in Oldham Civic Centre’s Council Chamber, was the first to be held in person for almost 18 months due to Coronavirus Restrictions. The Committee’s role is to come up with fundraising ideas to raise money for the Mayor’s Charities, and there was no shortage of suggestions.

Mayor of Oldham, Councillor Jenny Harrison, said: “It was fantastic to have so many people from a wide range of organisations at this first meeting since I became Mayor. The people of Oldham are incredibly generous, and we have a proud tradition of raising many hundreds of thousands of pounds for local causes via the Mayor’s Charity Appeal.

“Clearly this year is going to be tougher than usual because of Covid but with the broad selection of skills we have on the Appeal Committee I am sure we will be able to rise to the challenge.”

Chair of the Mayor’s Charity Appeal Committee, Barry Cassidy, added: “We’re getting going a little later than we would normally this year, so we’ve got some ground to make up. Though there was so much energy in the Council Chamber at the meeting that I know that the enthusiasm and commitment is there to organise some fantastic events to make up for lost time.”

Councillor Harrison has made the theme of her Mayoralty ‘Diversity and Inclusion’. The Mayor’s chosen charities reflect this theme by collectively offering something to all of Oldham’s people and communities. Amongst the charities are Age UK, cancer charity Maggie’s Oldham, men’s mental health support group Andy’s Man Club and the Terence O’Grady social club for those with learning disabilities.

Any individual or group who wishes to help The Mayor’s fundraising effort by making a donation, organising an event or offering up a venue can make their offer by contacting the Mayor’s Office on 0161 770 4012 or mayors.office@oldham.gov.uk.

