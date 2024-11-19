Mentoring support available to businesses and entrepreneurs

LOCAL businesses and entrepreneurs will be able to access support and be matched with a mentor at a free event.

NatWest and Greater Manchester Business Growth Hub have teamed up to provide the offer, as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

The event takes place on Wednesday (November 20) from 10.30am to 2.30pm at The Hub in Spinningfields Square in Manchester (postcode M3 3AP).

There will be access to fully-funded tailored support from the Growth Hub’s business specialists and the opportunity to be matched with a mentor or mentee to suit your needs and ambitions.

The NatWest Accelerator supports and empowers entrepreneurs across the country to scale their businesses to “the next level” which includes by accessing local support like the Growth Hub.

“Global Entrepreneurship Week is a great way to celebrate and support our entrepreneurs,” said Libbie Mowbray, Accelerator Community Manager for Manchester at NatWest.

“We are bringing together our community of NatWest Accelerator entrepreneurs with our amazing partners – The Growth Company and Digital Boost – to help businesses accelerate even further through the power of mentoring.”

GM Business Growth Hub has helped to support nearly 500 mentors and mentees across the city region through its mentoring programmes.

“It’s always incredible to see the power that mentoring can have for people,” said Adele Cope, Mentoring Specialist at GM Business Growth Hub.

“It’s not only personally enriching but it can also have a hugely positive impact on people’s professional success.

“Whether people are looking for someone to help guide them or thinking of giving back and sharing their experiences, we’d encourage you to come down to the event.”

People can find out more about the event and book a free place via Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-power-of-mentoring-tickets-1041430957027

