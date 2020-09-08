Metro money helps community through coronavirus struggles

AS pandemic problems continue to impact local groups, organisations and businesses, Oldham Metro Rotary Club is helping to make a positive difference in the community.

In July, the club donated £300 to Oldham Coliseum Theatre, which has been key to their Oldham Schools Choral Speaking event for more than 30 years.

Last year some 2,000 children from 27 local infant and junior schools performed poetically on stage at the theatre.

The club has also donated £1,000 to Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Royton, which relies on public support, particularly as its charity shops have been closed and so income has reduced considerably.

The Co-op is a big help to the club’s fundraising and community activities, donating £2,800 last year from its Community Fund for Rotarians to distribute to local organisations.

The club has applied for support again in 2021 to help community causes which may be struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

The Co-op has launched a new initiative – Co-Operate – with the aim of helping people who care about their community make good things happen.

The club will have its own webpage through the initiative where it can join forces to help make a difference locally, such as get involved with projects such as Keep Britain Tidy on September 11-27.

Meanwhile, the club’s members have been keeping in touch through Zoom video conferencing meetings and have welcomed guest speakers too.

Steve Hill from Royton spoke about his fundraising ‘iron man’ efforts and Jessica Moorland, President of Dovestone Women’s Institute, reflected on what the group has achieved in its first year.

The club insisted that despite lockdown everyone must look forward and they are prepared to get involved, roll their sleeves up and give it their best shot.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

